Neo-Nazi robocall hits central Iowa

Latino leaders say a call by an out-of-state white supremacy group is frightening the community and causing fear and anxiety in Central Iowa.

KCCI reports the group is claiming responsibility for robocalls using the murder of Mollie Tibbetts to push a violent, racist message in Iowa.

The minute and a half call begins by saying Tibbetts was "stabbed to death by an invader from Mexico."

It goes on to say people need to "refound America as whites only" and call for the deaths of all 58 million Latinos in the U.S.

"This is literal white supremacy type of talk," said Pat Rynard, who runs Iowa Starting Line, the website that exposed the robocall going out to several Des Moines residents.

Road to Power has claimed responsibility for the robocalls.

Joe Henry, a leader in the Latino community, said "our community members are very afraid" after an arrest last week in Tibbetts' murder.

Henry is fearful the hate messages will cause people to act, and he encourages anyone who sees anything suspicious to call police.

Immigrant groups in the community will be holding a vigil at the state Capitol at 5 p.m. Thursday to spread a message of peace.