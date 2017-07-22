Nestle Purina issues statement regarding severe flooding in Clinton

Intense rainfall over the course of July 21 into July 22 caused flooding through the Quad Cities area. One of the hardest hit cities is Clinton.

Stranded workers at Nestle Purina - Courtesy of Kim Walling

The Nestle Purina plant in Clinton experienced enough flooding to submerge vehicles and temporarily strand employees.

The plant has released the following statement about the flooding and employee safety:

"The Nestlé Purina facility in Clinton, Iowa, has been impacted by local area flooding. All employees are safe and able to come and go from the facility. The team has been coordinating closely with the Clinton police and fire departments on the scene. Our primary focus is the safety of our employees. Only select team members are currently on site. They have backup power and are working on water removal. We are still assessing the situation at this time and cannot speculate about when operations will resume."