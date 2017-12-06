New Bettendorf psych hospital gets final approval

The final hurdle has been cleared on a years-long effort to build a psychiatric hospital in Bettendorf.

City council on Tuesday night by a 7-0 vote gave final approval for Strategic Behavioral Health to build a 72-bed facility near I-74 on Tanglefoot Lane.

“I don’t believe we can have too many choices in the area of mental health today as we all are affected by or know someone who has battled mental health issues,” said Bettendorf 5th Ward Alderman Scott Webster.

The new facility is notable as it will be the first private mental health facility ever in the state of Iowa and, in addition to ones in Independence and Cherokee, will be only the third mental health hospital in the state.

It is unclear exactly when construction will begin as city officials have mentioned groundbreaking start times ranging from January 2018 to sometime in the spring of 2018.

It is not known when the hospital will open.

Strategic Behavioral Health was founded in 2006 and now has facilities in Texas, Colorado, and Wisconsin.