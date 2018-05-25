New Bicycles for Rent at downtown visitor centers

The Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau (QCCVB) is currently the only organization renting bicycles in the area. The new TREK® bicycles are available to rent by the hour or the day at the QCCVB’s three downtown visitor centers in Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island.

Cost is $8 per hour, $28 for half a day, or $40 for the whole day. Rental includes a helmet. Bicycles are on a first come-first serve basis.

Locations and Hours:

Davenport Visitor Center, 2nd & Perry St. (inside the RiverCenter South); Hours: 10 am-4 pm Mon.-Sat.

Moline Visitor Center, 1601 River Drive; Hours: 10 am-5 pm Mon.-Fri. 10 am-4 pm Sat.

Rock Island Visitor Center, 226 17th Street; Hours: 10 am-4 pm Fri.-Sat.