New Businesses preparing to bring in the new year

Even with that cold weather settling in, bars around the QC are getting ready for the New Years Eve celebration. One bar in particular, is the Up Skybar at the current hotel in downtown Davenport.

This is the bars first New Years Eve celebration since opening in in July. Manager Tony McGee says preparation was key today. "All the staff is really excited about it, probably about a month ago, we just started coming together with it in the last week with decoration coming up with some drinks and stuff like that for the evening," said McGee.

With a full staff and drinks lined up, it's been a hectic week for employees. From blowing balloons to using a leaf blower to sweep off one of the QCA's most scenic views. "There is no other place in the Quad Cities that's going to give you the view that you have right now," he said.

McGee says with plenty of space heaters to around, he's not worried about the bitterly cold weather, and that seems to be the case for bars across the river as well.

"Obviously with barrelhouse moline here we see an enormous influx of business for nightlife," said Moline Barrel House Director, Paul Martinez. "On big holidays like New Year's Eve, I mean we're getting everything ready, were expecting large crowds.

With plenty of stars hanging from the ceiling and 2017 drawing to a close, everyone's ready to bring in 2018.