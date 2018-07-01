New Carbon Monoxide detector law begins today

Lt. Zach Soliz of the Davenport Fire Department says that the "silent killer", carbon monoxide, is why CO detectors should be required state wide, the same way fire alarms are. But, some members from the Quad City Rental Property Association (QCRPA) have been installing the alarms for years.

Landlord and member of the QCRPA David Skinner says, "In my case, for the last 7 or 8 years, I've just automatically done it in every unit - every floor of every unit." Skinner and Vice President of the group, Shannon Lough, both agreed that they would never let a tenant live without a CO alarm because of the simple fact that they themselves wouldn't live without one either.

"It's important for me because I want to have a safe operation," said Skinner. "I don't want people getting hurt - or worse, dying - in any of my units. They're friends, my tenants become good friends."

Skinner thinks that CO alarms are just as important as fire alarms because of how hard it is to detect carbon monoxide. "I think these are actually more important than a fire alarm because fire usually makes smoke, and light, and it'll wake up most people most of the time," he said. "But this is something that can kill you and you don't even know there's a problem. I think the law is fair, I read it and think it's a good law."

The Davenport Fire Department wants people to know that the new law is a lot like the requirements for smoke alarms, and that any new or remodeled units are the bigger targets. If you live in any rental units in Iowa and have any questions about the new law, you are asked to call your landlord or local fire department.