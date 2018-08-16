New Davenport Costco begins hiring

The Costco store now under construction off 53rd Street has begun taking employment applications.

A slew of positions in 32 categories has been posted on the Costco website, including cashier, meat wrapper, cake decorator, stocker, payroll clerk and forklift driver openings.

A Costco representative told the Des Moines Register last year Costco’s average wage across the country is $22 per hour, which includes twice annual bonus checks for longer tenured employees.

KWQC reported last year that full-time cashiers at the Davenport Costco, which will open in October, can expect to make more than $50,000 annually after five years’ employment.

Anyone interested in applying for work at the Davenport Costco apply online here.