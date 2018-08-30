New Dubuque roundabout brings concerns over pedestrian safety

The Dubuque Police Department says they are increasing their presence in one area after concerns over a newly constructed roundabout.

The roundabout replaces the standard intersection at University Ave. and North Grandview Ave. in Dubuque, but it opened less than two weeks ago ago on August 20.

Lt. Joe Messerich said concerns first came to them after a group of students went to learn how to safely cross the street at the new roundabout. What was meant to serve as an opportunity to teach students, engineers from the city and law enforcement alike realized the importance of teaching drivers to properly yield to pedestrians.

"Given this is a route to school, we obviously want to make sure the intersection is safe," Lt. Messerich said.

Jim Risley has lived in the neighborhood nearby the new roundabout for almost 30 years. At first, he was concerned about the changes to the traffic pattern, but says seeing the results has changed his mind.

When asked if he believed the new layout is safer, Risley responded: "Oh, definitely."

"People [have to] pay attention, that's all," Risley said. "If you pay attention, you can get in and out of that thing real easy. You don't even know you're in it."

"The only thing- you do have to watch out for kids in the crosswalk cause people don't pay too much attention," Risley advised.

"There's a sign that indicates where the crosswalk is on each inlet into the roundabout," Lt. Messerich pointed out. "So that's what we need drivers to pay attention to." City engineers were working to add more signs to clearly display the need to yield to pedestrians Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Messerich said only days into the school year, the police department received complaints about drivers not yielding to those trying to get across. Now especially when school starts and ends, police will make sure drivers are following the law.

"We've dedicated an officer, during arrival and dismissal times to watch the vehicular traffic, monitor the situation, and enforce any violations if necessary," Lt. Messerich said.

Something the Dubuque Police Department will continue to do for the foreseeable future.

"Just to get drivers aware where the crosswalks are located in this new roundabout and what's expected of them when they approach and a pedestrian's trying to cross the street," Lt. Messerich said.

Risley added the roundabout has made a large difference with the flow of traffic.

Lt. Messerich said above all, drivers need to learn they must always stop and yield to pedestrians within roundabouts.