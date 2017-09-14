New Eagle perches erected at Lock & Dam 14

Lock and Dam 14 gained some new features Thursday.

Two new perches for eagles were erected.

Every winter, thousands of people visit Lock and Dam 14 to see the Bald Eagle. Many bird watchers believe it to be one of the best locations in the United States to get up close to get up close to perched and feeding eagles.

Unfortunately, the two trees the eagles use at Lock and Dam 14 were diseased and the Army Corps of Engineers determined the trees had to be cut down.

To replace the trees, MidAmerican Energy volunteered to donate the perches, equipment, and manpower to create two new perches for the eagles.

Living Lands and Water is also donating 10 new trees. The trees, which will be about 5-feet tall, will be planted later this month.