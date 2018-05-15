New Executive Director of the QC Airport announced

The Quad City airport will have a new executive director. On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County announced it has appointed Ben Leischner, A.A.E., as Executive Director. He will be responsible for the overall business and financial administration, planning, operations and development of the airport.

In a press release Mr. Leischner said "I am very excited to join the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County and to partner with the Board in the continued success of the Quad City International Airport. I am very impressed by the people and the community the airport serves and I look forward to partnering with local leaders in pursuing regional initiatives that increase services for the community."

Mr. Leischner previously worked for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for 14 years. He most recently served as Airport Operations Manager/Airline Scheduling Manager. He will begin his new position at the QC airport on May 28th.