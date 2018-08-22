New Genesis HealthPlex opens in west Davenport

Genesis and the Quad Cities Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting and tours to check out the new “one-stop’’ Genesis HealthPlex location in West Davenport.

The HealthPlex is bringing one-stop access to Primary Care, Lab and Imaging and a Convenient Care walk-in clinic.

ORIGINAL: Genesis is developing a new HealthPlex on the west side of Davenport.

This will be the health care providers third building of this kind, and will be located at 3200 W. Kimberly Rd. The other two HealthPlex locations are in Moline and Bettendorf.

The project is estimated to $13.6 million and, when completed, be 43,000 square feet. The health center will include family medicine offices, pediatrics, a convenient care, therapies and labs.

Genesis Chief Marketing Officer, Ken Croken, said this "one stop shopping" is what people are looking for.

"Today's health care consumer doesn't want to go to go to a doctor in one location, and then be told to go to an x-ray at another location, [and] be told they will then need physical therapy at yet a third location," said Croken. "So this creates an opportunity to put all those related services in one convenient location that the consumer can access without a whole lot of driving around."

Croken told TV-6 the west side was chosen for this third HealthPlex location due to the growth and development in the area.

"We have so much new construction, so many new families relocating here. Our research tells us that there's a need for more primary care physician providers, like pediatrician, family care doctors, that sort of thing. Nurse practitioners as well," said Croken.

Genesis estimates the building to be up and running by the fall of 2018.

The health care provider is talking more about the project at their press conference on Thursday, November 2 at Noon. An update will be given at the construction site.