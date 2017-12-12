New Girl Scout Cookie yogurt flavors

Forget waiting until next spring to get your Girl Scout cookie fix, you'll be able to indulge on Thin Mints by stopping by the aisle where the yogurt is kept at your local grocery store.

Yoplait yogurt introduces new Girl Scout Cookie Inspired yogurt flavors. Flavors include Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts® Thin Mints®, Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts® Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Yoplait Original Girl Scouts® Caramel Coconut.

The news release from Yoplait says, "Consumers will be delighted when they cut into the Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts Thin Mints yogurt and taste the iconic and instantly recognizable mint chocolate flavor. The Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Chocolate variety has the same great Yoplait Whips! texture, but with a sweet and satisfying peanut butter taste and hint of chocolate finish. The Yoplait Original Girl Scouts Caramel Coconut flavor is in the style of Yoplait Original - smooth and creamy, with a delicious blend of coconut and caramel flavors."

"For those who wish they had more ways to enjoy their favorite chocolate mint, peanut butter chocolate, and caramel coconut flavors, we have three delicious, new yogurts inspired by America's most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors," said Doug Martin, Business Unit Director, Yoplait.

The company says the new yogurt flavors are gluten-free, made with live and active cultures, and do not contain high fructose corn syrup. Each flavor is about 160 calories a serving. The new yogurts are available at retailers nationwide.

