New HomeGoods location coming to Davenport

The first HomeGoods in the Quad Cities is set to be built just off of Elmore Ave. in Davenport.

The new location was confirmed by Ajay Singh, one of the Vice Presidents with Heartland of America, on March 3.

The development group built the Elmore Marketplace, which holds a Banana Republic Outlet, Charming Charlie and Carter's Babies and Kids. They are also responsible for the Holiday Inn and Suites and the J Bar in the same area.

Singh told TV-6 the new location will be on the plot of land between Beauty Brands and J Bar.

The store will be built from the ground up starting immediately. Singh said they hope to have "pretty much the final piece" of their Elmore Ave. development built by Fall of 2018.

According to HomeGoods' media website, the store is supposed to be a one-stop shopping destination that features frequently changing products. HomeGoods' focus is supposed be home fashions and basics, but the store also sells pet and storage supplies.

We did reach out HomeGoods' parent company,The TJX Companies, on March 2. Spokesperson Lisa Zahn gave us this statement:

“Although we appreciate your inquiry, HomeGoods has not announced a new store for Davenport, Iowa.”

According to Sing, everything was finalized to be made public that evening.