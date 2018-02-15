New I-74 Bridge gets first underwater footing

We're used to seeing barges full of grain travel the channel on the Mississippi River.

Today, a barge carried concrete trucks every 30 minutes, stopping in the middle of the river.

Almost 100 truckloads were needed to fill a coffer dam with 933 cubic yards of concrete, taking about 15 hours in total.

"They'll finish very late tonight," said I-74 Project Corridor Manager Greg Ryan.

The footing will sit on the edge of the Iowa side of the channel and will be fully underwater, underneath the arch on the Iowa side once the bridge is finished.

It's the first big pour in the water for the bridge.

"The contractors are making a lot of great progress on the project as a whole," Ryan said. "In the water, in the river is a little bit tougher and it takes a little bit longer. But, they've gathered a lot of momentum and, you know, things are going real well right now. We're excited to have the first interior pier pour."

