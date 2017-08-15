New Illinois law discourages expulsion of preschoolers

Preschool-age children enrolled in publicly-funded early childhood programs and schools in Illinois will be protected from expulsion under a new law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

State officials say early education program will be able to temporarily remove a child for safety concerns, but program officials have to try to address the behavior through intervention and community resources.

Rauner signed the bill Monday in Chicago. It also requires the state's child welfare agency to develop rules to prevent licensed day cares and others from expelling young children.

The law takes effect in January.

The plan was pushed by advocacy organizations including the Chicago-based Ounce of Prevention Fund, which is run by Rauner's wife, Diana Rauner.