New Jersey legislature passes budget to end shutdown

New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature has passed a $34.7 billion budget that Republican Gov. Chris Christie says he'll sign to end a three-day government shutdown.

The Assembly and Senate passed the budget early Tuesday morning.

The successful vote came after Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto announced the deal earlier Monday. The deal includes more than $300 million in Democratic spending priorities and overhauls the state's largest health insurer, something Christie wanted.

The Republican governor says he has ordered all closed state parks to reopen for the Fourth of July. State parks and beaches had been closed to the public even though Christie and his family were photographed lounging and sunning themselves on a beach over the weekend.

Christie says state government will open on July 5, after the holiday. He says state workers will get a paid holiday tomorrow at his request.

