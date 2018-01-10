New Kid On The Block

She is the new kid on East Third Street in Davenport. A first time business owner who loves to prepare paninis. Carey Cook opened Panini and Friends three months ago in a former auto repair shop.

Cook signed a five year, interest free loan from the City of Davenport to help jump start her business. She calls it a win- win situation.

The building has been renovated and repaired. There is comfortable seating and space for the breakfast and lunch clientele to relax and enjoy some tasty home cooking.

Brandon Kimmons is one of the employees. He and Carey worked together at a previous company. He is thrilled to see a new business come to the east fringe of downtown Davenport.

What’s in a name? Cook’s creations on the panini menu include “Double Heat” and “Piggy Stayed Home”. People who work downtown and also at the Rock island Arsenal are among

her customers.

Opening day for Panini and Friends was Friday, October 13th. Cook laughs and says if she were superstitious, she certainly would not have opened the business on that day.

She hopes a warm welcome, friendly staff and good service will be recipes for business success.

