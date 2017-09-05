New London man charged with DUI following truck rollover

A New London man has been arrested after his truck struck a guardrail and rolled early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 1600 block of 170th Street near Trenton at approximately 3:58 am on September 3. Upon arrival, they discovered that Maxallen Otto Graf of New London had crashed his truck while traveling eastbound on 17th Street.

When police spoke with Graf, he admitted that he'd been distracted by looking at his cell phone at the time of the accident. He said he'd lost control when his truck struck a guard rail and flipped, landing on its top in the north ditch.

Police later determined that Graf had also been under the influence while driving.

Graf had one passenger riding in his vehicle at the time. Both sustained minor injuries.

Graf was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was also cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.