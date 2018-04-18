New Medicare cards to be sent out to seniors to help prevent fraud

New Medicare cards are on the way to millions of seniors across the country.

The cards now have random letters instead of social security numbers to prevent fraud. But according to AARP, scammers are reportedly calling recipients and pretending to be Medicare representatives.

They're telling victims they require personal information, such as their social security numbers and banking information in order to send the new card. But AARP warns seniors not to fall for this scam.

Representatives of Medicare do not call consumers.

The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud says if you get a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare, just hang up immediately.