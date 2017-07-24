Mississippi Valley Fair officials ready for another year

The Mississippi Valley Fair gets underway soon with a new general manager at the helm this year. Fans can expect a few changes and new attractions throughout the week.

"To me, it's the biggest event of the year," said Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. "It's where you come, have fun with the family, there are so many things to do."

Loter's goal is to bring new additions each year, which includes facelifts for the facilities. The twin towers entrance was remodeled and the east parking lot asphalted in the last year.

"I switched some of the tents around this year trying to give it a different look," added Loter.

There have been about $500,000 in upgrades over the last year. Loter is also working to expand the entertainment...

"I booked a lumberjack show, then we have a new tiger show, and a couple other new surprises," he added. "Then under the grandstand in the shed, I have entertainment starting Tuesday night through Sunday night."

There will also be a corn dog eating contest every day, along with an arm wrestling competition on Friday.

"We have some science stuff going on, a butterfly exhibit where kids can go in and feed 400 different species of butterflies."

Loter says it's the variety that brings between 250,000 and 300,000 people to the fair each year. The 2017 Mississippi Valley Fair runs August 1-6.