New Moline Popeyes to open Aug. 14

A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant will open in Moline on Monday, August 14.

The restaurant is located at 38th Street and 40th Avenue just off John Deere Road, part of a new complex that includes a Great Clips and U.S. Cellular.

Popeyes customers can expect long lines if this grand opening is anything like the one at the Popeyes that opened last November in Davenport, Iowa.

When that store opened at Kimberly and Marquette, dozens of cars wrapped around the building and clogged traffic for hours.