New Olive Garden in Moline opens Monday

The new Moline Olive Garden officially opens for business on Monday, December 11 AT 11 a.m. It's across from SouthPark Mall.

Within days of purchasing SouthPark, the mall's owner, Macerich, sat down with Moline leaders to find out what the city hoped to see in the future.

"We gave them a laundry list of things we'd like to see, one of which was an Olive Garden, cause that was like the number one restaurant that the residents asked for," said Ray Forsythe, Moline's development director.

The 6,800 sq. ft. restaurant will accommodate more than 250 guests and create more than 180 new jobs for the community.

There's a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with city leaders and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

