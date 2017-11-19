New Orleans elects their first female mayor.

City Council member Latoya Cantrell is the apparent victor in the New Orleans mayor's race.

Her opponent, fellow Democrat and former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ'-uh-ray SHAR'-boh-nay), conceded the race shortly after Cantrell's victory speech late Saturday.

Cantrell will become the first woman elected mayor in the city's history.

She takes office next year, as New Orleans celebrates its tri-centennial. She will succeed term-limited incumbent Democrat Mitch Landrieu.

