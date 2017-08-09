New Port Byron businesses ready for Tug Fest

Tug Fest between Port Byron, Illinois, and LeClaire, Iowa is a one-of-a-kind event on the banks of the Mississippi River. With three days of events built around the big tug-of-war, Port Byron alone is expected to welcome 15,000 to 25,000 people.

"It's just a great way for everybody to get together and have a lot of fun, see people they haven't seen in a long time," said Tammy Knapp, President of Port Byron Tug Fest.

It's also a good chance for the community to show off what it offers. For Port Byron, that includes several new businesses within the last year. One of them is named for the annual event. Tuggers is a burger bar and ale house that opened in April. Staff members say they're expecting good crowds.

"We're excited, nervous, but we're getting ready. We've got coolers stocked and ready to go," said Dereck Fishes, a manager at Tuggers.

A gift and floral boutique opened its doors several months ago as well. Port Byron Mayor Bruce Peterson says there's also been plenty of upkeep at others businesses, along with work attract more.

"We have the funds and the programs available to welcome new businesses and I think it's paying off for us," said Mayor Peterson.

Many hope to see Port Byron as more of a destination spot.

"I think we need a few more restaurants in Port Byron. Then I think we need to start getting some more gift shops and more thing similar to what like LeClaire has," added Fisher.

It's a competitive drive many in Port Byron hope will give them a nice boost in business and maybe even an edge during the big competition.

The carnival and vendors get underway Thursday evening on both sides of the river. There's music, family activities over the course of the three days, as well as fireworks on Friday night. The big tug-of-war competition starts Saturday at noon.

