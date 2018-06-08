New Quad Cities' hockey franchise hires head coach

The new Quad Cities' hockey franchise has a head coach.

The organization hired Dave Pszenyczny as its head coach and director of operations on Friday.

Pszenyczny is the reigning SPHL Defenseman of the Year for the Peoria Rivermen.

“John and I believe Dave will build a team that will be entertaining to watch,” Team Co-Owner, Ryan Mosley said in a press release. “He’s coming from a first-class organization in Peoria and we believe he will bring that experience with him."

“Throughout our interview process, we wanted a coach that believes in community involvement. Dave realizes the community is our fan base, and if we can’t get out and support our community, then why should they support us?” said Co-Owner John Dawson in the press release.