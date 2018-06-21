New SPHL hockey team named Quad City Storm

There's a new professional sports team in town! Quad City professional hockey team owners John Dawson and Ryan Mosley announced the team's new name, logo, team President and introduced the new coach at a press conference Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center.

The new Quad City Storm will open their inaugural season on Saturday, October 20th at the TaxSlayer Center this year. The 28-game home schedule includes 12 Fridays, 11 Saturdays, two games on Sunday and Tuesday and one Monday game on December 31st. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Quad City Storm fans were introduced to the new head coach, Dave Pszenyczny. A native of Sterling Heights, Michigan and most recently with the Peoria Rivermen, Pszenyczny is excited about the opportunity to start his coaching career with a new team in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

"I am ready to put together a team that our community will be proud of on and off the ice," said Pszenyczny.

Past season ticket holders who put a deposit down after the last season are being contacted to renew their seats first. Season tickets will go on sale to the public in the near future. Sponsorships are available for sale now. Additional staff are being added immediately (marketing director and ticket sales). For more information call the Quad City Storm office at 309-277-1364 or go to www.quadcitystorm.com.

