New Snapchat feature raising concerns among police and parents

One of the most popular apps on iTunes and Google Play introduced a new feature that's raising a lot of safety concerns.

Last week, Snapchat launched Snap Map, a function that shares your exact location with your friends on a map.

So Gray affiliate WIBW in Topeka tested the feature. They found out that every time the app was opened, it tracked their location from the WIBW studios all the way to Gage Park and beyond.

Depending on your privacy settings, the "Snap Map" will broadcast your location to anyone on your friends list. Police departments across the country are warning users of the new update, saying there's possible danger in having people know your exact location.

Fortunately, you can turn off the feature. If you click on your icon and go to settings, turning on "Ghost Mode." and disable the feature.