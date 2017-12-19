New Sylvan Island bridge to officially open this week

After years of waiting, the community will once again be able to enjoy Sylvan Island.

The Moline Parks and Recreation Department is holding a ribbon cutting for the new bicycle and pedestrian bridge on Thursday, December 21 at 11 a.m. at Sylvan Gateway Park – 2nd Street & 1st Avenue, Moline

Sylvan Island was a popular spot for biking trails before the City of Moline shut it down. The bridge to get to the island was deemed structurally unsound in 2013.

Since then, Moline was given one million dollars in federal funds to build a new bridge and a local cycling group, Friends of Off Road Cycling, has re-established trails on the island.