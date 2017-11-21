New 'Wave' tradition wins Disney Sports Spirit Award

"The Kinnick Wave" continues to draw national attention. Walt Disney World Resort is presenting the University of Iowa football program with its Disney Sports Spirit Award. Disney says the award each year goes to college football's most inspirational figure.

In between the 1st and 2nd quarter of home football games, the near 70,000 at Kinnick wave to pediatric patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which peers over the top of the stadium.

In case you haven't yet heard, at the end of the first quarter of every Hawkeye home game at Kinnick Stadium, fans wave to the young patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital. Even the visiting team players and referees join in on the wave.

Parents and hospital staff say the simple gesture makes those patients more optimistic and more hopeful.

The Disney Sports Spirit Award will be presented to the Iowa football program on December 7 during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will air on ESPN.