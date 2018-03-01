New Weather Satellite GOES-S Set To Launch Today

The payload fairing containing NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-S (GOES-S) was lifted up by crane and moved into the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The fairing will be mated to the ULA Atlas V rocket. GOES-S is the second in a series of four advanced geostationary weather satellites. The satellite is slated to launch aboard the ULA Atlas V on March 1.
Updated: Thu 5:38 AM, Mar 01, 2018

(KWQC) -- GOES-S the next generation of weather satellites is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Florida this afternoon. GOES-S is the sister of GOES-R (GOES-16) and the second of four geostationary weather satellites, that will greatly improve weather and environmental phenomena that affect public safety.

Simply put, GOES-S will be like taking going from a black and white tv set to full 4K HD.

GOES-S will launch on top of an Atlas V rocket and orbit around 26,000 miles above the Earth's surface. It will undergo a few months of testing and become operational by late 2018.

 