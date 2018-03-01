New Weather Satellite GOES-S Set To Launch Today

GOES-S the next generation of weather satellites is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Florida this afternoon. GOES-S is the sister of GOES-R (GOES-16) and the second of four geostationary weather satellites, that will greatly improve weather and environmental phenomena that affect public safety.

Simply put, GOES-S will be like taking going from a black and white tv set to full 4K HD.

GOES-S will launch on top of an Atlas V rocket and orbit around 26,000 miles above the Earth's surface. It will undergo a few months of testing and become operational by late 2018.