NY Times: Pres. Trump was recorded talking of paying Playboy model

The Latest on a recording of President Donald Trump and his former lawyer discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model:

1:45 p.m.

A person familiar with an investigation into President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer says the attorney secretly recorded Trump discussing a payment to an ex-Playboy model who said she had an affair with him.

The person told The Associated Press on Friday the FBI has the recording, made two months before Trump's 2016 election. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation into lawyer Michael Cohen.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told The New York Times that Trump did discuss payments to Karen McDougal with Cohen on the less than two-minute recording but said a payment was never made. Giuliani told the newspaper the recording shows Trump did nothing wrong.

The Times first reported the existence and nature of the recording.

Giuliani, Cohen and McDougal's lawyer haven't immediately responded to messages from the AP.

— By Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington.

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing payments to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with him, The New York Times reported Friday.

The president's current personal lawyer confirmed the conversation and said it showed Trump did nothing wrong, according to the Times.

Citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording, The Times said attorney Michael Cohen made the recording two months before Trump's 2016 election. The newspaper said the FBI seized the recording during an April raid on Cohen's office amid an investigation into his business dealings.

People familiar with the investigation have told The Associated Press that the raid sought, among other things, any information on payments made in 2016 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006. He denies it.

The Wall Street Journal revealed, days before the election, that the National Enquirer — run by Trump supporter David Pecker — had paid $150,000 to silence McDougal. At the time, Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks said, "We have no knowledge of any of this."

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Times the Republican president did discuss the payments to McDougal with Cohen on the less than two-minute-long recording, but that the payment was never made.

Giuliani says Trump told Cohen that if he did make a payment, to do it by check so it could be documented.

"Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance," Giuliani told the newspaper. "In the big scheme of things, it's powerful exculpatory evidence."

Giuliani and Cohen haven't immediately responded to messages from The Associated Press. Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis declined to comment to the Times.

McDougal's lawyer, Peter Stris, did not immediately respond to a message.

Cohen, a self-described fixer for Trump for more than a decade, said last year that he "would take a bullet" for Trump. But Cohen told an interviewer earlier this month that he now puts "family and country first" and won't let anyone paint him as "a villain of this story."