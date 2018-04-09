New York overpass shears off top of moving bus, injuring more than two-dozen

An overpass on a New York Highway sheared off the top of a moving bus injuring more than two-dozen people.

An overpass on a New York Highway sheared off the top of a moving bus injuring more than two-dozen people.

New York State Highway Patrol says a bus struck a bridge overpass on Long Island with dozens of teenagers and adults on board.

Police say the bus was traveling toward Long Island Sunday night on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview when the accident happened.

Someone driving by shot this video of people standing on the side of the highway next to the mangled bus.

Glass and metal littered the roadway.

Authorities say one person was seriously injured, but there were no immediate details on the conditions of the other 23 people hurt.