New York police fatally shoot man after mistaking pipe for a gun

New York City Police shot and killed a man who was holding a pipe. Police were called to the neighborhood after calls reporting a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at people.

Three plain-clothes officers and one uniformed officer responded to the neighborhood.

Surveillance pictures show a man pointing an object at people on the street.

Officials say the man took a quote, "Two-handed shooting stance, and pointed at officers." Officers fired 10 rounds on the man.

When they ran to him to administer aid, they discovered the pipe with a knob at the end.

Police say this was not an emotionally disturbed person call, they had received calls about someone pointing a gun at people.

Neighbors say the man was well known to people in the neighborhood and he was totally harmless.

"Three calls say, he's holding an object that appears to be a gun - not sure - but it appears to be a gun," NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "One of the callers says it appears like he's trying to fire that gun at the people on the street."

"They didn't say 'freeze,' they didn't say 'put your hands up'," Witness Jack Hinds said. "They didn't say 'stop, look for a minute', nothing. They just started shooting."

Wednesday's shooting comes amid a nationwide uproar over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man, Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California.

In that case, officers responding to a call about someone breaking windows shot and killed the 22-year-old Clark in his grandmother's backyard.

Officers said they fired their weapons because they believed Clark was holding a gun, though he was holding only a cellphone.