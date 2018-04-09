New bill makes it easier for out-of-state teachers to teach in Illinois

Schools across Illinois are struggling with teacher shortages. The Orion school district says it can be difficult to fill certain teaching positions.

"Teacher shortage, substitute teachers, it's all across the board we're having issues keeping our classrooms full," said Superintendent Joe Blessman.

Blessman says the number of applications has gone down since he started as Superintendent 11 years ago.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed a new bill making it easier for teachers with out-of-state credentials to get licensed to teach in Illinois.

"For Orion school district being so close to the border, to be able to access teacher from Ambrose and other Iowa universities will surely be beneficial," said Blessman.

He hopes this will help increase the number of quality candidates for Illinois school districts.

Andrea Pardo is a prospective teacher graduating from Augustana College and says there seems to be a lower interest in some education degrees.

"I know my graduating class for at least elementary education, we only have 14," she said.

Pardo says she also hopes the new bill will make the licensing process smoother for prospective teachers.

"I hope so. I mean, we're all hoping that we find jobs and it makes it easier and we don't have issues because of licensing," she said.

Out-of-state teachers can become licensed in Illinois if they have completed a state-approved educator prep program or hold a similar license from another state.