New business growth effort starts in Rock Island

One of the main goals Rock Island city leaders always set for themselves is attracting new businesses to the city. A new effort to do just that is being unveiled. It's called Seed Rock Island.

Census data shows there's churn in the number of firms in Rock Island. In 2014 there were 808 businesses, but that fell to 781 in 2015, the latest data available. Those numbers don't bother a new development effort or one of the latest business owners.

Healthy Harvest Urban Farms owner Chad Summers didn't think twice about picking downtown Rock Island for his organic grocery store.

"This was the perfect spot for what we're trying to do and the perfect area to receive what we're trying to do with open arms," said Summers.

His goal is to shift shoppers to organic food, by cooking what he sells in the store. But he said he couldn't have started without some help.

"We didn't have anywhere the money to do this and with their help we were actually able to bring what we could offer to downtown," said Summers.

Renaissance Rock Island helped him sprout with some seed money to renovate the building.

"This was a really old building it wasn't set up to do a grocery store it was a furniture store back in the day so new plumbing, new electric, new hvac," said Summers.

Downtown Rock Island Partnership's Erik Reader said that's a common obstacle for developing new businesses.

"Some of the buildings we are very creative and want to do great things with old buildings but some of those come at a high cost," said Reader.

The partnership just unveiled a new seed program offering mini grants, mini loans, and incubator space for new businesses across the city.

"A lot of people have great ideas that they want to test in the marketplace, don't know how, don't know where to start, so we're trying to answer some of those questions," said Reader.

Reader said with new stores, and new bars coming in, there's a lot of interest in keeping the momentum going.

"There's always new interest from outside Rock Island which is good, to see so people see that there are other things going on," said Reader.

Summers points to himself as an example. He moved downtown a year ago and said he's always wanted to start up a business here.

"I've always had my eye on this down here back when in my younger 20's I was even thinking of opening up a bar down here," said Summers.

The seed program offers mini-loans and mini-grants for businesses looking to start up or offset some expenses. The program will help just about any business as long as it operates within Rock Island's ZIP code.

The downtown partnership is part of Renaissance Rock Island. The group has focused on revitalizing Rock Island's downtown as well as strengthening housing across the city.

