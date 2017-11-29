New clues in search for Mariah?

The FBI released new photos that picture a woman with a child who they believe may be the North Carolina missing 3-year-old, Mariah Woods.

The photos were captured by a Walmart surveillance camera in Morehead City around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The three photos appear to show an adult woman with a young child walking around the store.

Mariah's description consists of a child with brown hair, blue eyes that stands around 2'9" and weights 30 lbs.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI said they were attempting to determine whether the child depicted in the images is Mariah and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the adult and child.

"No information is too small or insignificant when looking for a missing child," authorities said in a press release. Anyone with information on the woman and child pictured is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff's Office at 910-455-3313.

