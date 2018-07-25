Better Business Bureau: New computer scam

Slow computers are the center of a new scam that's being seen across the state.

The Better Business Bureau says it's taking a lot of calls on what its calling the computer or tech support scam.

They are convincing the over 65 aged people with computers to allow them to remotely fix their slow computer or in many cases an infected computer that will pop up an alert screen from Microsoft, Apple, or Amazon.

They then remotely take control and steal the information on the computer and the person is left with nothing.

