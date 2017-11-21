New defense bill could bring more jobs to the Rock Island Arsenal

The Rock Island Arsenal supports thousands of jobs in the QCA. But it could support even more.

“The building that we walked through approximately has space for 700 people,” said Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command Duane Gamble. “It’s furnished office space.”

And that's not all. Gen. Gamble says in total there are 850 move-in ready spaces they have been looking to fill for quite some time.

“We've been working for a number of years now to lease out available space to businesses that are interested to make maximum use of the resources that we have here,” he said.

A new defense bill sitting on the president's desk looks to ease this problem.

“We are telling the Department of Defense that…rather than leasing or buying space outside of available space we want that to stop,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos from Illinois who is a sponsor of the bill.

It is called the ‘Check Before You Rent Act,’ and it is included in the new bill. It will require the military to use existing spaces like the ones on the arsenal before renting new facilities at a cost of more than $750 thousand dollars.

“The idea came out of our community here knowing that we have additional space available on the island that could be used,” Bustos said. “Usually what's important to the Quad Cities, what's good for the Quad Cities, is good for the military here on Rock Island Arsenal in the same way,” Gen. Gamble said. “It's a very symbiotic relationship.”

Gen. Gamble says each building on the Arsenal contains a lot of history and he hopes to see them used to help the Quad Cities Community.

“We hate to see them deteriorate,” Gen. Gamble said. “We'd love to have people moving into Rock Island to make it even more viable and robust than it is today.”

The bill was a bi-partisan effort which included both senators and representatives from Illinois and Iowa. The president is expected to sign it.

