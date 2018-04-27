New details in Scott County Courthouse disturbance

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released information about the disturbance that took place outside the Scott County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 25.

In a press release, DCI says two bailiffs and a Davenport police officer responded to a disturbance outside the building where they encountered Adam Lafrentz, 29, of Davenport, Iowa. After issuing orders to Lafrentz, they found him non-compliant with the directives and orders given to him by the bailiffs and the police officer.

Then, an altercation occurred and one of the bailiffs discharged his service weapon, firing one round. The bullet didn't strike Lafrentz nor the bailiff or police officer.

The other bailiff used a less lethal device which had little to no effect on Lafrentz.

The bailiff who discharged his weapon remains on administrative leave pending the investigation.