New details on student who brought gun to class at North Scott Jr. High School

While a 12-year-old boy remains in juvenile detention on charges of attempted murder and carrying a weapon on school ground and assault with a deadly weapon, court documents reveal shocking details of what happened when he was accused of bringing a gun to school last week.

North Scott Junior High School was put on lockdown Friday, Aug. 30th, 2018 after administrators learned of the incident. At the time, police said the boy brought a gun to his classroom, but they did not explain why he was being charged with attempted murder. According to court documents obtained by KWQC-TV6 news, the boy pointed the gun in the face of the teacher and pulled the trigger. The weapon did not go off because the safety was still on.

The female teacher successfully talked the boy down and disarmed him. The documents say the gun was fully loaded with one round in the chamber.

KWQC-TV is not releasing the boy's name at this time. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 to determine if he should continue to be held in juvenile detention.