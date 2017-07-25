New development plans are coming to The Village of East Davenport

Residents had mixed reactions to the plans. Some people were excited, while others question whether this building is a good fit for the area.

Resident Kat Whit said she enjoys the old feel of the village but she is not opposed to change.

"I like the old myself, I think people like the diversity. They like old and the new. If you're building new here along with the old then when you come here you can get a little bit of both," said Whit.

Other residents said they feel the new development could help bring in more visitors.

"More retail is always a good thing and if you have people living down here they'll use the retail that's here and possibly work down here as well I think it's a good idea," said Resident Heidi Brandt.

Brandt said the building is in a perfect place for the community to utilize.

"I think an apartment complex right there is centrally located in Bettendorf to Davenport and to across the river… It's a nice central location for a living space," said Brandt.

The development plans were presented to Davenport's design review board. Officials said no formal plan for the project has been submitted to the city.

The current design for the building violates the allowed height for The Village, which is 3 stories. The design board does not have the authority to waive the height requirement. The development proposal will have to go through the zoning board of adjustment.

We reached out to the East Village Association, no formal statement is made at this time.

We also reached out to Gregg Ontiveros who is behind the project. We have not heard back from him at this time.