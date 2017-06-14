New developments coming to downtown Clinton

It's been nearly 20 years since the downtown Clinton area has seen any sort of change. Since then many businesses in the area have left the area.

But Tuesday, city officials developed a plan to revitalize the downtown district. It's a plan that would cost developers around $85-110,000.

Chamber of Commerce President Maureen Miller says it's an initiative that the entire community will be able to get behind, after years of torn buildings.

"We do have some buildings that have been empty for a while and there's some movement starting to begin on those If we can get some redevelopment going on in the empty buildings it just encourages the whole rest of the downtown to take the initiative to spruce up their places," said Miller

A $75,000 grant was submitted to Clinton economic developers to help fund the cost of the project. four drafting firms are in the running for the creation of the plan. July 30th is the deadline for selecting the winner.

