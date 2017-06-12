New developments on pedestrian hit by car on River Drive

Police responded on Wednesday, June 7th, 2017, around 8:45 pm to a pedestrian hit by a car at the intersection of River Drive and Division Street.

25-year-old Sharica Hamilton is on life support at the University Hospital in Iowa City. Family members say the driver who hit Hamilton was her partner of 2 ½ years.

According to police, 40-year-old Shonda Carter was behind the wheel when Hamilton was hit.

“My niece is a beautiful person inside and out, livelihood and love to have fun,” said Yasheika Cribbs.

Cribbs say finding out what happened to her niece is a nightmare she can’t forget.

“Our family is hurt, we’re devastated, we’re going through it, it just ain’t right with what she did to her,” said Cribbs.

Cribbs said Hamilton was going back to school to become a nurse and better her life.

“She wanted to help people, anything she did she wanted to help people. She had aspirations, she wanted to be somebody this is not who she wanted to be,” said Cribbs.

The family said they have to balance hospital visits while Hamilton recovers.

“She’s not responding to them, the way they want her to be, her brain … they took a portion of the skill to try to stop the bleeding but the bleeding is still going,” said Cribbs.

Cribbs believes this wasn’t an accident. The family has been aware of a history of abuse in Hamiltons’ relationship with the driver, Shonda Carter.

The family is making sure Hamilton is the priority and the only concern at this time.

“It's going to be a long hard road but we her family and we're going to be right here for her every step of the way, “ said Cribbs.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the County Attorney is reviewing the case.

Carter’s preliminary hearing is on June 16th, 2017.

