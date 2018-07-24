Mollie Tibbetts investigator: 'We aren't ruling out abduction"

The Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is in Brooklyn today to reexamine the first areas that were investigated during the search for a missing University of Iowa student.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, disappeared on Wednesday. Search crews began searching for her on Thursday and on Friday the search efforts focused on the fields between her house and where she was staying when she disappeared.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt says both agencies are headed to Brooklyn Tuesday to work on the case.

Mortvedt said the FBI is using Tibbetts' online history and cellphone app usage to help pinpoint where she might be.

On Tuesday, officials said that abduction is one of the possibilities they are investigating.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office says although the investigation team is working hard, they don't have any news to share with their efforts at this point.

"As frustrating as that feels, it is just part of how such investigations work," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office says they have received hundreds of messages and although they've tried to respond to as many as possible, they say every message and email has been read.

The sheriff's office says at this point there is not a fund set up by the family to help with the department's efforts to find Tibbetts. However, if that changes, the sheriff's office says they will let the public know.

If you have any information, email the sheriff's office at Tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com or call 641-623-5679.