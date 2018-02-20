New hotel to be built at TBK Bank Sport Complex in Bettendorf

The sports complex going up in Bettendorf will soon be adding a hotel. A Davenport-based hotel group announced Tuesday that it has plans to develop and operate a Cambria brand hotel at the site of the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

The 112 room hotel is scheduled to be built in the second half of 2018. It will be part of the sports complex being built at Middle Road and Interstate 80. The hotel will include onsite dining as well as grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches

The TBK Bank Sports Complex is expected to attract hundreds of sports teams from throughout the country with indoor and outdoor competition sports facilities