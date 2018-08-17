New housing development on Rock Island Arsenal to honor local heroes

A new housing development on the Rock Island Arsenal creates an opportunity to honor two local heroes.

Two streets in the new Eagle Point Housing area will be named after Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Mast Sgt. John F. Baker, Jr. and Mr. Milton Howard. Baker, a Quad City native, served in the Vietnam War and is credited with saving the lives of many soldiers while under enemy fire.

Howard worked for the Rock Island Arsenal for 52 years, starting after the Civil War. He was the first African-American employee on the island.

The ceremony will be held August, 21st, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Members of the Baker and Howard families are scheduled to speak at the street-naming event.

