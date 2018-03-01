New housing development to replace Lincoln Homes in Rock Island

A new project is in the works to replace an older public housing complex in Rock Island.

The proposed redevelopment would convert the 65-year old Lincoln Homes public housing property into a single-family, row-house community with 46 homes.

With the current complex being built in the 50s, officials determined it would be too expensive to fix the building to meet today's federal standards.

The new Lincoln Homes will feature 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedrooms, granite countertops, energy star stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank floors and window treatments.

The new neighborhood is intended to attract and retain working families to the community while offering a right-of-return to current Lincoln Homes residents. The new development represents a $11.6 million investment and improvement in the community.

Community Housing Services has submitted an application for tax credits to fund the demolition and redevelopment of Lincoln Homes.

Funding is expected to be approved by summer

