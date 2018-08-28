New initiative in schools aims to prevent young kids from missing class

Madison Elementary School is just one of the schools in the Quad Cities that has decided to be a part of the "Strive for Less Than 5" initiative. The movement is nationwide and gets its name from the idea that missing five or less days of school can help keep you on track with learning.

The Davenport School District decided to adopt the challenge when studies showed the direct correlation between dropping out and missing class at a young age.

Steve Mielenhausen, the principal for Madison Elementary, says that parents try their best to get the kids to school, but sometimes it's just harder to work it out with their schedule.

"When a parent can see that not only is it an academic issue but it's a lifelong health and safety issue, then I think they start to look at it a little bit differently," he said.

The initiative also helps the kids learn to be available. "It's a life lesson," said Mielenhausen. "We have to be present in our jobs. So by students understanding that this is just how this works - it's so important to be present, to be ready to learn every single day, that translates to good skills as they get older and in their lives."

The initiative has taken over the Quad Cities, and it rewards the students for coming instead of punishing for missing.

"We have a system here where we don't penalize kids for days that they're absent so it's kind of a progressive incentive program," said Mielenhausen. "We're trying not to be punitive, we're trying to be positive and so all of those little prizes culminate to a bigger prize at the end of the year."

Although resources are limited, the school wants families to know they're always willing to help get kids to school somehow. "If you're struggling for whatever reason contact your school," Mielenhausen said. "Your school will help you."