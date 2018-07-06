New iPhone update could help 911 dispatchers

A new iPhone update is coming out that could help improve 911 service.

(Image Source: Apple Inc. / MGN)

A technology known as Rapid SOS is partnering with Apple and once the new Apple iOS 12 update is released, it will allow 911 dispatchers to get a better idea where to send first responders when there's an emergency.

This 911 dispatch center in Linn County handles a number of different calls every day.

From talking to officers in the field to answering questions from residents, they're usually the first ones on the phone when an emergency arises.

Lt. Mike Kasper with the Linn County Sheriff's Office says when you're making a 911 call on your cell phone, sometimes your location is not always clear.

"The problem is is that accuracy can vary from several meters to several hundred meters and uses sometimes different types of technology, one of them is network based where, where they're they're triangulating your location based on what cell towers you're connecting to," says Lt. Kasper.

He says most dispatch centers will use cell phone towers to try and find a person, but it doesn't usually give these dispatchers an exact location.

He says sometimes dispatch will get a 911 caller who doesn't know where they are and they can't give an address or maybe they're from out of town and they don't recognize streets or landmarks.

But now with the new Rapid SOS iPhone update, they'll be able to pinpoint exactly where these calls are coming from and can respond.

Whether it's a medical emergency or a fire, Lt. Kasper says this update will be able to help save lives.

"In that essence, you know time does matter and if you're wasting one to two minutes trying to determine where that person is that's time wasted trying to figure out which jurisdiction is the fastest agency to respond to that event," says Lt. Kasper.

That's why the Linn County Dispatch Center will begin installing Rapid SOS technology by the end of July so it can be used with iPhones later this year.

There's currently an app out but once the Apple update is available, cell phone users will automatically have that technology on their phone.

The new Apple iOS 12 update will be available to iPhone users in the fall.