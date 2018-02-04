New bill to fight juvenile crime working its way through Iowa Senate

In the first 11 months of 2017, 149 charges of first or second degree theft were issued to kids and teens, that's the main charge associated with car thefts.

That's triple the number that were arrested in all of 2015.

"It has added another level of complexity of dealing with juveniles in juvenile court," said Scott Hobart, Chief Juvenile Court Officer with the Iowa 7th judicial district.

To curb those numbers and the car theft problem, Iowa State Senator Roby Smith (R) District 47 has drafted Senate File 2132 which looks to allow juvenile treatment and assessment centers to lock their doors.

Under current Iowa Law, residential youth treatment centers across the state are not locked. Though, some like The Annie Wittenmeyer Center do have a locked portion of their facility.

"We're not talking about jail in the sense of putting bars on windows or different things like that," said State Sen. Smith. "It's more of a deterrent to say that you're going to be in this treatment facility, stay here and get the treatment you need."

Senator smith and others are also looking at increasing penalties for kids who steal cars and commit other crimes. But, that bill is still in the process of being written.

"We're working with law enforcement and the Judiciary to come up with a bill on that," State Sen. Smith added.

Senate file 2132 passed subcommittee last week, it will now need to go through the judiciary committee before hitting the senate floor.

"I think it's a common sense bill that we need to pass," State Sen. Smith said.